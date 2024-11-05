The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jeffrey W. Sherman, MD, FACP As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jeffrey W. Sherman, MD, FACP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Medical Innovations and Advocacy.

Dr. Jeffrey W. Sherman, a distinguished figure in the medical field, continues to make significant contributions to healthcare through his expertise in biopharmaceuticals, education, and advocacy.

With a Bachelors degree in biology from Lake Forest College and an MD from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science/The Chicago Medical School, Dr. Sherman has undergone rigorous training in internal medicine and infectious diseases. He completed his internship and residency along with a chief residency at Northwestern University and a fellowship in infectious diseases at the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF).

Board-certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), Dr. Shermans expertise is widely recognized. He is affiliated with prestigious organizations such as the American College of Physicians (FACP), Erie Health Foundation, and Center for Healthcare Innovation (CHI).

Dr. Shermans influence extends beyond clinical research. He has served as a liaison to the FDA Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative (CTTI) Steering Committee and on the Board of Advisors of the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), shaping policy and advancing clinical research methodologies. His philanthropic efforts include involvement with the Global Genes Medical and Scientific Advisory Board and engagement with the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD) and the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS), highlighting his commitment to addressing rare diseases.

addressing rare diseases.

Throughout his career, Dr. Sherman has been dedicated to developing new medicines and advocating for patients with rare diseases. He attributes his success to the support of his mentors, Dr. Lewis Smith at Northwestern and Dr. John Alexander at Searle, and his unwavering dedication to his family.

When not immersed in his work, Dr. Sherman enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, finding joy in family moments.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Sherman embraces the philosophy of "never say never", and "patients come first", embodying resilience and determination in his pursuit of medical innovation and advocacy.

