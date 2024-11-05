Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results



Worldwide were $625.7 million, an increase of 63.1%

GAAP net income for the quarter was $51.8 million

GAAP diluted per share (“EPS”) was $0.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.83 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $193.7 million, or 31.0% of net sales

“Our third quarter results reflect the enduring strength of our business. We've continued to deliver on our business objectives to drive sales growth, launch new products, and execute our integration plans, all while delivering strong financial results,” said Dan Scavilla, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We strive to move with a sense of urgency to deliver innovations that improve the quality of life of patients with musculoskeletal disorders.”

“The execution of our objectives is clearly visible in our third quarter financial results,” commented Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO.“We delivered meaningful sales growth across our portfolio and generated strong earnings growth, all of which delivered record operating and free cash results in the quarter, while continuing to invest for the long-term. We look to close the remainder of the year with momentum and build upon this as we enter into 2025.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $625.7 million, an as-reported increase of 63.1% over the third quarter of 2023. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 60.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023. International net sales increased by 74.8% over the third quarter of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and increased by 76.2% on a constant currency basis. Net Sales increases were driven by the addition of NuVasive, as well as increased volume of spine product sales and enabling technology products and services.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $51.8 million, an increase over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.38, compared to $0.01 for the third quarter of 2023. The GAAP net income increase was primarily driven by strong sales, as well as a decrease in acquisition related costs in the current period as compared to the prior period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2024, which excludes, among other costs, both acquisition-related and restructuring costs, was $0.83, compared to $0.57 in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 45.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $203.7 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $161.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.

2024 Annual Guidance

The Company raised its guidance for full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.49 to $2.50 billion, and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.90 to $3.00. The revised non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance includes a $0.09 impact of no longer adjusting for the acquisition of in-process research and development.



About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)