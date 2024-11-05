Anaptys Announces Participation In November And December Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its senior management team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation , Boston, MA



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at 1:50pm ET / 10:50am PT

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference , Coral Gables, FL



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes two programs targeting co-inhibitory receptors: ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also has other antibodies in its portfolio, including ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, soon to enter clinical development. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, that has completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

