Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter And Three Month Financial Results

Total Revenue of $88.4 million; Up 1.7% Year-Over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.7) million

Non-GAAP Diluted per Share of $(0.87)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW ), the leading expert in wireless and access solutions, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September

27, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights



Continued to gain share of demand in North America based on FCC filing data

Closed acquisition of 4RF and secured first order for new Aprisa 5G cellular router to a North American utility company Began shipping product to recently won state-wide private network customer on the East Coast

First Quarter Financial Highlights



Total Revenues: $88.4 million, up 1.7% from the same quarter last year

GAAP Results: Gross Margin 22.4%; Operating Expenses $35.4 million; Operating Loss $(15.6) million; Net Loss $(11.9) million; Net Loss per diluted share ("Net Loss per share") $(0.94)

Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $(7.7) million; Gross Margin 23.2%; Operating Expenses $30.0 million; Operating Loss $(9.5) million; Net Loss $(11.1) million; Net Loss per share $(0.87) Net cash and cash equivalents: $51.0 million; cash net of debt: $(32.3) million

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter and Three Months Ended September

27, 2024

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $88.4 million for its fiscal 2025 first quarter, compared to $86.9 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, an increase of $1.5 million or 1.7%. North America revenue of $42.2 million decreased by $(12.6) million or (23.0)%, compared to $54.9 million in the prior year due lower tier 1 demand and timing of certain private network projects. International revenue of $46.2 million increased by $14.1 million or 44.1%, compared to $32.1 million in the prior year. This growth was due to the addition from the Pasolink acquisition.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2025 first quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 22.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 23.2%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.2% in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, a decrease of (1,350) and (1,300) basis points, respectively. The decrease was driven by mix shift away from higher margin projects and regions in the quarter.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $35.4 million for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, compared to $26.3 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, an increase of $9.1 million or 34.4%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2025 first quarter were $30.0 million, compared to $23.9 million in the prior year, an increase of $6.2 million or 25.8%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating loss of $(15.6) million for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, compared to a GAAP operating income of $4.9 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, a decrease of $(20.5) million. Operating income decreased primarily due to lower gross margin and higher operating expenses as a result of the Pasolink and 4RF transactions. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating loss of $(9.5) million for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $7.6 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(17.1) million.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax benefit of $(5.5) million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter, compared to a GAAP income tax expense of $0.4 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net loss of $(11.9) million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter or GAAP net loss per share of $(0.94). This compared to GAAP net income of $3.6 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.30 in the fiscal 2024 first quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net loss of $(11.1) million or non-GAAP net income per share of $(0.87), compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.2 million or $0.60 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2025 first quarter was $(7.7) million, compared to $8.9 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, a decrease of $(16.6) million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $51.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September

27, 2024, compared to $64.6 million as of June

28, 2024. As of September

27, 2024, total debt was $83.4 million, an increase of $35.0 million from June

28, 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2025 full year guidance as follows:



Full year Revenue between $430 and $470 million Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $30.0 and $40.0 million

Conference Call Details

Aviat Networks will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, November

5, 2024, to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September

27, 2024. Participating on the call will be Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Connaway, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via the webcast through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" aviatnetworks/events-and-presentations/event , or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form . Once registered, telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that must be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company's investor relations website.

