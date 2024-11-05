Nordstrom To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 26

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, (NYSE: JWN ) announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The announcement will be followed by a call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's third quarter financial results along with the 2024 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" nordstro .

To listen to the LIVE conference call on November 26, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. EST:



Access the prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" nordstro .

Alternatively, for audio-only dial 201-689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:



The prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast can be accessed at href="" rel="nofollow" nordstro , where they will be archived and available for at least one year.

A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13750079 until the close of business on December 3, 2024.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom Rack

locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better

than we found it.