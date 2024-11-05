Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Review Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
Date
11/5/2024 4:16:54 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in infrastructure Semiconductor solutions,
today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.
Conference Call
Interested parties may join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number at
to receive an instant automated call back. To join the call with operator assistance, please dial 1-800-836-8184 or 1-646-357-8785 . The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at . A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 1-646-517-4150, passcode 47973# until Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform-for the better.
Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.
For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
[email protected]
SOURCE Marvell
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108854235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.