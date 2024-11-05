Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
11/5/2024 4:16:16 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in November, each consisting of investor meetings and a fireside chat:
November 12, 2024 – Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference November 19, 2024 – Stephens Annual investment Conference
Investor-related materials and company information are available on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP's website.
Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 447 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .
Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristin S. Byars
985.801.5153
