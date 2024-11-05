Lenzing Nonwovens Expands Its LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry Fiber Portfolio To Offer Cellulosic Solutions For A Wider Range Of Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LENZING, Austria, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenzing Nonwovens, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers , is proud to announce the expansion of its LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fiber portfolio with two new cellulosic fibers – a fine dry fiber that delivers strength and softness and a coarse dry fiber which provides enhanced liquid and air flow. These two innovative products enable customers to confidently broaden their use of LENZINGTM's wood-based[1] and biodegradable[2] fibers into a wider range of applications while maintaining exceptional performance.
All LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fibers within the family (standard, fine, and coarse) have hydrophobic properties[3] which ensure efficient liquid management suitable for extensive nonwoven applications.
The new LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fine fiber can produce nonwoven fabrics with higher density compared to LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry standard fiber. With up to 30% more cellulosic fibers in the same space, customers can create strong and soft nonwoven products. These fibers are suitable for use in hygiene applications such as diapers or sanitary pads.
The new LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry coarse fiber creates fabrics that are more open due to its extended fiber diameter, and thus increasing the pore sizes between the fibers in the fabric. This allows for more air or liquid to flow through the material. It is particularly suitable for the acquisition and distribution layer in hygiene products and is also being explored for industrial filtration applications.
Monique Buch, Executive Vice President Nonwoven at Lenzing AG said, "By offering a diverse range of hydrophobic cellulosic fibers from fine to coarse, which are not plastic according to the EU's Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), our customers can use alternative fibers for a wider range of applications whilst delivering superior performance."
Lenzing will showcase its innovative LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fiber family at tabletop 202 during the Hygienix Conference, November 18-21, 2024.
Facts and figures:
LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fine has a linear density of 1.3dtex
LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry standard has a linear density of 1.7dtex
Fabrics produced using LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry fine and standard have the same basis weight (eg. 50gsm) but the "fine" material has a higher density with up to 30% more fibers in the same space.
LENZINGTM Lyocell Dry coarse has a linear density of 6.3dtex
Please refer to Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy for more information.
A range of LENZINGTM Lyocell and Viscose fibers for nonwoven applications are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA to be biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine conditions and compostable under home and industrial conditions.
[3] Water drop contact angle measured >100° after 1h for all LENZINGTM Dry fibers
Lenzing Group
The Lenzing Group stands for the ecologically responsible production of regenerated cellulose fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner to global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. A range of LENZING fibers is also certified by TÜV AUSTRIA for the following properties: biodegradable in soil, fresh water and marine environment as well as compostable in home applications and industrial facilities.
Lenzing Nonwovens includes VEOCELTM, Lenzing Group's flagship specialty nonwovens brand used in baby care, beauty and body care, intimate care, and surface cleaning applications, and LENZINGTM for industrial applications which range from agriculture to workwear, packaging to biorefinery products. The VEOCELTM and LENZINGTM fibers are wood-based and have properties such as natural absorbency and hydrophobicity, they are biodegradable, high-performing and incredibly versatile.
To learn more about VEOCELTM and the sustainability features, performance and production processes please visit
To learn more about LENZINGTM and the wide range of applications of these specialty fibers please visit
