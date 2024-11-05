Gensurv Robotics Wins 2024 National Innovation Award, Advancing Thailand's Autonomous Robotics In Industry And Logistics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bangkok-based Gensurv Robotics has been awarded the 2024 National Innovation Award by Thailand's National Innovation Agency for its breakthrough AI-powered Mobile Robotics in and logistics

Gensurv Robotics, a pioneer in autonomous mobile robotics, has been recognized with Thailand's prestigious 2024 National Innovation Award, underscoring its critical role in advancing robotics and AI technologies for industrial and logistics applications. Known for transforming any electric vehicles into autonomous machines including innovations like its autonomous tow trucks, autonomous bus and autonomous delivery robots in factories and warehouses, Gensurv is solidifying Thailand's growing presence in the global robotics industry



While Thailand is renowned for its automotive, rice, and durian sectors, it is also home to Gensurv Robotics, a trailblazer in autonomous mobile robotics. The company has transformed any electric vehicles into AI-powered, autonomous machines, and developed robots that enhance industrial efficiency, safety and precision. Gensurv's achievements are helping drive Thailand's technological advancements and position it as a strong robotics company in Asia.

PLY Autonomous Tow Truck – Revolutionizing Logistics and Manufacturing

The award celebrates Gensurv's PLY Autonomous Tow Truck, an AI-driven vehicle designed to meet the evolving needs of the logistics and manufacturing industries by autonomously transporting goods between warehouses.With a focus on improving operational efficiency, this driverless vehicle offers a practical solution to labor shortages, safety concerns and rising costs in factory and warehouse transport. Its success showcases Gensurv's capacity to deliver safe, efficient automation in controlled industrial environments.

Gensurv Robotics' Expanding Portfolio and Contribution to Autonomous Vehicles.

Gensurv Robotics has developed a broad range of autonomous vehicles, from autonomous forklifts and mobile robots in factories, warehouse and hospitals to self-driving golf carts, with products tailored to the manufacturing and logistics sectors. Earlier this year, Gensurv demonstrated its expertise by developing Thailand's first autonomous electric bus which was successfully operated along Ayutthaya's historic streets for six months, navigating a bustling route shared with cars, bicycles, tourists, and even elephants. This achievement captivated VIPs and global audiences, further establishing Thailand's standing in autonomous vehicle innovation.

Comprehensive Suite of Autonomous Technology Software for Enhanced Mobile Robot Performance

Gensurv Robotics also provides a comprehensive suite of autonomous technology software designed to enhance mobile robot performance. This includes Fleet Management software for efficient operations and Teleoperation Software , which enables remote monitoring and control of mobile robots and autonomous vehicles from anywhere in the world.

A World-Class Thai Engineering Team Pioneering Innovation

Gensurv Robotics' success is driven by a talented team of Thai engineers, many of whom graduated from prestigious universities in the U.S. and Thailand. With backgrounds in robotics competitions like Robocup and extensive real-world experience, this dedicated team has created a full technology stack, encompassing navigation systems, fleet management software, and teleoperation. By serving clients across Europe and Asia, they have positioned Gensurv as a leading provider of cutting-edge robotics solutions.

Charting the Future of Robotics in Thailand

As the global economy embraces robotics and AI-projected to add $15 trillion in the next decade-Gensurv Robotics is propelling Thailand toward a diversified future beyond agriculture and tourism. With each new robot and autonomous vehicle, Gensurv Robotics not only serves Thailand's industries but also elevates Thailand's profile on the world stage as an innovator in Robotics and AI.

