Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Personal Care Product For Men (CHK-1033)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a personal care product that would protect clothing against drops of urine that may splash and stain clothing," said an inventor, from Racine,

Wisc. "So I invented FABIAN'S DRY, my design would provide added protection and peace of mind for men."

The invention provides an effective way to protect outerwear against urine splashes. In doing so, it increases sanitation. As a result, it helps prevent urine stains on the front of a man's pants or shorts. It also eliminates embarrassment, odors, and discomfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1033, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

