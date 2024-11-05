Susan M. Borris Released A New Thriller: Lost Identity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Susan M. Borris released a new thriller titled Lost Identity. A that introduces readers to a gripping story about a woman who wakes up from a five-year coma in a hospital with no memory of her identity or past life. The explores her journey as she pieces together her fragmented memories and uncovers shocking truths about her existence.



The story begins in a small town in Colorado, where the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, finds herself in a hospital.



The mystery deepens as she learns that her medical expenses have been paid anonymously and that she was found under unusual circumstances near an abandoned airstrip. As Jane starts to recover fragments of her memory, she discovers connections to high-level political figures, including a revelation that shakes the foundation of her reality-she might be the wife of the President of the United States, previously reported dead under tragic circumstances.



Lost Identity takes readers on a suspense-filled ride through the complexities of identity, memory, and deception. Borris skillfully navigates the intricacies of political intrigue and personal betrayal as Jane Doe confronts the possibility that her life might have been deliberately erased by those closest to her. As she delves deeper into her past, she faces numerous challenges that test her resilience and force her to question everything she believed was true.



The novel is a profound exploration of what it means to lose and reclaim one's identity. It raises questions about trust, truth, and the lengths to which individuals will go to protect their secrets. The tension builds as Jane Doe's search for answers brings her into direct conflict with powerful forces that wish to keep her silenced.



Through Lost Identity, Borris invites readers to consider the impact of the past on the present and the power of memory in shaping our identities. The narrative is paced to keep the pages turning, with each chapter peeling back another layer of the mystery. The characters are well-developed, from the protagonist's struggle to the calculated moves of the antagonist, making the reader invested in the outcome of her quest.



Susan M. Borris has crafted a story that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, making Lost Identity a compelling read for anyone who enjoys thrillers that not only entertain but also engage with deeper societal issues. The book is available at major retailers and can be purchased both in-store and online.



About the Author



Susan M. Borris has been passionate about writing since middle school and always aimed to be a novelist. She finished high school in 1973 and attended Community College in Elgin, Illinois, before spending a year at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, studying English. Borris had to cut her education short due to a friend's illness and focused on her writing.



Writing has been a crucial part of her life, helping her to create new worlds and escape from reality. She has written continuously throughout her life, driven by a love for storytelling rather than the pursuit of bestseller status.



Borris writes best with background noise, which she finds helps her concentrate even though she isn't watching it. Her characters are central to her stories; she builds the plot around them, making them as real and relatable as possible.



Currently living near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Borris enjoys a simple life focused on family, writing, and gardening. She values the time spent with her family, and writing remains her primary joy and form of relaxation.



EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.