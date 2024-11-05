EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press Release MPC Capital enters offshore wind market with launch of dedicated investment platform for offshore service vessels

Fast-growing maritime infrastructure segment driven by expansion of offshore wind capacity

Initial project with a total investment volume of EUR 130 million in six state-of-the-art Offshore Survey and Service Vessels (OSSVs) designed for emission-free operations MPC Capital provides management services, co-invests in the new platform Hamburg, 5 November 2024 – MPC Capital, an investment and asset manager specializing in maritime and energy infrastructure, today announced its entry into the offshore wind service vessel sector with the launch of a new investment platform. As a first step in building the platform dedicated to maritime offshore assets, MPC Capital has successfully secured the construction of six Offshore Survey and Service Vessels (OSSV) that are built for emission-free operations. This market entry strategically aligns with MPC Capital's recently refined focus on maritime and energy infrastructure, targeting sectors with strong organic growth potential driven by the global energy transition. The newly created offshore platform will create new growth opportunities for MPC Capital at the intersection of maritime and energy infrastructure. Significant increase in offshore wind capacity drives demand for specialized vessels Offshore wind farms play a key role in advancing the global energy transition, with European countries being at the front row of expanding offshore wind capacity. European offshore wind capacity is expected to grow by more than 20% per year until 2033, creating significant demand for advanced vessels to support all phases of the offshore wind farm lifecycle - from surveying and construction to maintenance and decommissioning. At the same time, regulatory and customer requirements are increasing for the technical and sustainability standards of these vessels over the 25-35 year lifecycle of an offshore wind farm. Delivering on the recently refined focus on maritime and energy infrastructure MPC Capital's entry into the maritime offshore wind market underscores the recently refined strategy of focusing on maritime and energy infrastructure projects. The offshore wind sector attractively combines the Group's expertise in both areas. Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Capital AG:“Offshore wind services represent a significant structural growth market, and we are excited to bring our maritime and energy expertise to this rapidly developing sector. Demand for service vessels is set to grow dynamically, while a limited supply of assets is expected to drive strong momentum and create value for both our company and our partners”. Initial investment in newbuilding series of Offshore Survey and Service Vessels – well-filled pipeline for follow-on investments For the first project of the new investment platform, MPC Capital has successfully secured the construction of six Offshore Survey and Service Vessels (OSSVs). With a total investment volume of EUR 130 million, the vessels are constructed at Esbjerg Shipyard (Denmark) with an expected delivery schedule between 2026 and 2028. The OSSVs will primarily be deployed in offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. Their technical specifications make them suitable for a wide range of applications throughout the lifecycle of offshore wind farms as well as other offshore employment cases. The vessels will be equipped with highly efficient propulsion technology enabling CO2-neutral operation and ensuring the highest ESG standards. Further information can be found on the project website . MPC Capital has partnered with O.S. Energy, a German specialist in offshore projects and services, for the development and operation of the project. Debt financing for the first vessel under construction is being provided by Ostfriesische Volksbank, Leer. Furthermore, credit committee approval by a first-class export credit agency (“ECA”) has already been obtained for the transaction. MPC Capital will provide investment and commercial management services and will co-invest in the new investment platform. Constantin Baack:“We are excited to launch our offshore activities with this compelling OSSV project. The vessels have been developed in collaboration with established players in the offshore wind industry and are specifically tailored to meet the dynamic needs of this sector and support the energy transition in Northern Europe. With a strong pipeline of follow-on projects, we look forward to growing our newly established maritime offshore platform.” About MPC Capital AG () MPC Capital is a global investment and asset manager for infrastructure projects. In the areas of maritime and energy infrastructure, MPC Capital initiates and manages investment solutions for institutional investors. MPC Capital provides tailor-made investment structures, excellent project access and integrated asset management expertise. With 280 employees, the MPC Capital Group manages assets under management (AuM) of EUR 4.8 billion. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital actively contributes to financing the investment needs to achieve global climate goals. Media contact MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone +49 40 38022 4347

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding litigation or investigations, and the availability of financing. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

