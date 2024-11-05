Rieter, ARISE IIP, And Afreximbank Sign Framework Agreement For Africa Textile Renaissance Plan
Date
11/5/2024 2:07:14 PM
|
Rieter AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Rieter, ARISE IIP, and Afreximbank Sign Framework Agreement for Africa Textile Renaissance Plan
05.11.2024 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Attached please find our latest media release .
Kind regards,
Relindis Wieser
Head Group Marketing & Communication
Rieter Ltd. . Klosterstrasse 20 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45
... .
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Rieter AG
|
| Klosterstrasse 20. Postfach.
|
| 8406 Winterthur
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 52 208 70 45
| Fax:
| +41 52 208 70 60
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0003671440
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2023143
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN05112024004691010666ID1108853789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.