Ravi Chari Appointed CEO Of Orthopaedic Solutions Management

Orthopaedic Solutions Management (OSM), a leading orthopedic services provider, is pleased to welcome Ravi Chari, MD as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Dr. Chari succeeds Mike Doyle, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

over 35 years of experience in healthcare, having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of InnovaCare Health. Prior to this, he spent 15-years with HCA Healthcare, ultimately serving as the President of the West Florida Division where he was responsible for overseeing 15 Hospitals, 14 Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and 10 Free-Standing Emergency Rooms along Florida's west coast. Prior to this, he served as the COO of the HCA Healthcare Clinical Services Group where he led HCA's Clinical Excellence Agenda across 185 hospitals. Ravi graduated from the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine and completed his surgical residency at Duke University and his fellowship training at the University of Toronto in Hepatobiliary Surgery and Abdominal Organ Transplantation. He later joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center and rose to the level of Professor (with tenure) and Chief of the Division of Liver Surgery and Transplantation. While at Vanderbilt he earned his MBA degree. He has authored or co-authored over 100 manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and 30 chapters in textbooks, has been an NIH funded investigator and has been a member of 6 editorial boards, including Cancer and Surgery.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ravi as the new CEO of Orthopaedic Solutions Management," said Mike Doyle. "His extensive experience, credibility and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our capabilities to better serve our patients and partners."

Chari has been at the forefront of medical care his entire career. His strategic vision and proven track record in driving operational excellence and fostering innovation make him an ideal fit to lead OSM in its next phase of growth.

Dr. Chari added, "I am honored and excited to join OSM as CEO. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive innovation, enhance patient outcomes, and deliver value to our physicians and stakeholders."

In his new role, Ravi will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of OSM's operations, including ensuring the highest standards of quality and patient care. His deep understanding of the industry landscape and commitment to advancing orthopedic care will further strengthen OSM's position as a nationally recognized leader in orthopedic care.

About OSM

OSM is a physician-led musculoskeletal services platform that empowers physicians to deliver the highest quality care available. OSM's physicians are known nationally for their work in orthopedic surgery and have been named among the best orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. The shared vision amongst OSM and its practice partners is to develop the industry leader in orthopedic medicine through excellence in clinical quality, value, research, and education. Since its formation in 2019, OSM has grown to be one of the largest and fastest growing orthopedic services providers in the country. Today OSM's platform includes over 150 physicians across Florida and South Georgia. For more information, visit .

