(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global breast implant market size is estimated to grow by USD 595.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.3%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

organic and inorganic strategies opted by market players.

However,

complications associated with use of breast implants

poses a challenge market players include AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratories Arion, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and Trulife. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Implant Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Breast Implant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 595.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

(ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, France, Canada, and Germany Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, CollPlant

Biotechnologies Ltd., DONASIS BIO LABO,

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., Global

Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd., Groupe SEBBIN

SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.,

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Laboratories

Arion, PMT Corp., POLYTECH Health and

Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., Silimed Industria de

Implantes Ltd., Technomed India Pvt. Ltd., and

Trulife

Market Driver

Vendors in the breast implant market are implementing strategic initiatives to enhance their market position and broaden their global reach. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and supply chain consolidation. For instance, POLYTECH Health Aesthetics collaborated with AMSilk GmbH in 2018 to conduct clinical studies on silk-coated silicone breast implants. In 2019, BellaSano signed a long-term agreement with Evonik's RESOMER to develop innovative breast implant technology. Additionally, companies are expanding their manufacturing capabilities to cater to growing demand. Sientra's launch of a new research and innovation center in 2018 is a testament to this trend. Key players in the market are also pursuing regulatory approvals to introduce new implant types and expand their product offerings. These organic and inorganic growth strategies are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global breast implant market.



The Breast Implant Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing trends in breast augmentation surgeries. Body image concerns and sexual function enhancement are key drivers. However, the market faces challenges from conditions like hypomania and breast cancer, which account for a high number of female cancer diagnoses. Companies like CollPlant Biotechnologies and Motiva Implants lead with innovative silicone implants, while cosmetic surgeries continue to dominate. Obesity rates and regulatory approvals impact market size. Round-shaped and anatomical-shaped implants cater to esthetic appeal in cosmetic procedures. The hospital segment and cosmetology clinics are major consumers, with elective surgery, reconstructive procedures, and mastectomies driving demand. Supply chain interruptions and patient safety concerns are crucial. Middle-income and high-income families, with purchasing power, flexible spending, and reimbursement rates, are the primary consumers. The market encompasses various medical equipment, health devices, and personal protective equipment for surgical treatments.



Market

Challenges



Breast implant complications significantly impact the global breast implant market, influencing patient satisfaction, safety perceptions, and market dynamics. Physical issues, such as pain, swelling, bleeding, infection, capsular contracture, and implant rupture, are common concerns. Silent ruptures in silicone implants can lead to undetected complications. Aesthetic concerns include dissatisfaction with asymmetry, visible wrinkling, and changes in breast shape. Serious health risks include breast implant-associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a rare cancer linked to textured implants. Additionally, some patients report systemic symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, and cognitive issues, collectively referred to as "breast implant illness." Other concerns include inadequate milk supply for breastfeeding and the presence of platinum toxic material in breast milk after implantation. These complications may hinder the growth of the breast implant market during the forecast period. The Breast Implant Market faces several challenges in various segments. Elective surgeries, including breast implants, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply chain interruptions and patient safety concerns. The hospital segment and cosmetology clinics have been affected by the reduction in elective surgeries due to personal protective equipment shortages and socioeconomic factors. The demand for saline implants and round-shaped implants remains high for cosmetic procedures, while anatomical-shaped implants are preferred for reconstruction purposes. Reimbursement rates and purchasing power influence the affordability of breast implants for middle-income families and high-income families alike. Incidence rates, regulatory changes, and vaccine research impact the market dynamics. Developing regions face supply shortages and panic buying, while medical tourism and skilled nursing facilities offer opportunities for growth. Aesthetic plastic surgeons, dermatology clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers contribute to the market's growth in healthcare infrastructure. The market for breast implants includes saline and silicone implants, used for both cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. The market is influenced by factors such as patient safety, surgical treatments, health devices, and cosmetic applications. Regulation changes and vaccine research continue to shape the market landscape.

Segment Overview



This breast implant market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Silicone breast implants 1.2 Saline breast implants



2.1 Breast cosmetic surgery 2.2 Breast reconstruction surgery



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Silicone breast implants-

The Breast Implant Market has shown consistent growth due to increasing consumer awareness and acceptance. Companies are focusing on producing high-quality, safe implants to meet the rising demand. Advanced technologies, such as silicone and saline implants, are driving market expansion. Key players include Allergan, Sientra, and Mentor WorldWide LLC. These companies are investing in research and development to innovate and improve their product offerings. The market is expected to continue growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Research Analysis

The Breast Implant Market refers to the global industry dedicated to producing and supplying breast implants for cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. These implants are used to enhance physical appearance, address body image concerns, and in some cases, restore breast tissue after mastectomy or reconstruction surgery due to breast cancer or other female cancers. The market includes various types of implants such as silicone and saline, with cohesive silicone gel being a popular choice due to its natural feel. The market is driven by increasing obesity rates, regulatory approvals, and the growing demand for cosmetic procedures. The use of breast implants goes beyond esthetic appeal, as some women report improved sexual function and mood enhancement. The market caters to various segments, including hospitals and aesthetic plastic surgeons, and involves the production of medical equipment and personal protective equipment . While key players and companies are not mentioned, it's important to note that they play a significant role in shaping the market trends and innovations. Hypomania, a condition characterized by excessive energy and euphoria, has been linked to some women after breast augmentation surgery, but more research is needed to understand the connection. The market faces challenges such as potential health risks, including the risk of breast implant illness, and the high cost of procedures.

Market Research Overview

The Breast Implant Market encompasses a wide range of products and services related to breast augmentation, primarily driven by the desire for improved body image and sexual function. The market includes various types of implants, such as round-shaped and anatomical-shaped, made of cohesive silicone gel or saline. The demand for breast implants is influenced by factors like obesity rates, regulatory approvals, and socioeconomic status. The market caters to both cosmetic and reconstructive purposes, with applications in hospitals, cosmetology clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The supply chain is subject to interruptions due to factors like supply shortages, regulation changes, and panic buying. Patient safety and surgical treatments are of utmost importance in this market. The market includes various medical equipment and personal protective equipment used in elective surgeries, including breast implant surgeries. The market is expected to grow in developing regions due to increasing awareness and purchasing power, as well as flexible spending and disposable income among middle-income and high-income families. The market also includes breast reconstruction surgeries for female cancer diagnoses and hypomania, as well as vaccine research and various cosmetic applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

Application



Breast Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

