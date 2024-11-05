Record Turnout Of Citizens For Referendum Committees On Draft Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of the first committee at Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Hall in Al Sadd Club, Maj. Gen. Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal, affirmed that the process has been proceeding smoothly, thanks to all the facilities provided by the General Referendum Committee to ensure citizens can perform their duty under the best conditions.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency, Maj. Gen. Al Mal noted the record turnout of citizens since early morning to cast their votes on the draft constitutional amendments, in response to the kind invitation of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He highlighted that the citizens' turnout for the referendum underscores their commitment to giving top priority to their homeland, both now and in the future.

In his closing remarks, Maj. Gen. Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal urged those who have not yet cast their votes to do so promptly before 7 p.m., emphasizing that the voting process is seamless and easy.