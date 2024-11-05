Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Guard To Protect Trailing Escort Truck (BTK-205)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to protect the windshield and body of an escort vehicle from being cracked or damaged while traveling with a mobile home," said one of two inventors, from

Attalla, Ala., "so we invented the WINDSHIELD GUARDIAN. Our design would block out dirt and debris to keep the trailing escort or any other following vehicle protected."

The invention protects a trailing escort truck when transporting a new mobile home. In doing so, it offers a physical barrier. As a result, it reduces the risk of damage associated with high-speed rocks and other debris. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of mobile homes, trucking companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-205, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

