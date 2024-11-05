Fortress Bank Joins Forces With Compass Mortgage, Inc. To Expand Nationwide Lending And Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fortress Bank and Compass Mortgage proudly announce that they have joined forces, Fortress Bank acquiring Compass Mortgage in the fourth quarter of this year. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone as Compass Mortgage celebrates its 25th anniversary.Under this new ownership, Compass Mortgage will continue to operate as it has, now as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortress Bank. Dan Graham, CEO of Compass Mortgage, and the rest of the leadership team will remain in their roles, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in service.“The alliance of Compass Mortgage and Fortress Bank combines the competitiveness and nimbleness of a mortgage banker with the financial strength of a bank,” said Dan Graham.“This new partnership will provide both of our customer bases with enhanced opportunities for an elevated experience and more competitive services.”The acquisition by Fortress Bank will enable Compass Mortgage to expand its product offerings. The company will now be able to lend in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, significantly increasing its reach and impact. Additionally, Compass Mortgage will now operate within all branches of Fortress Bank.“We are proud to add Compass and its team members to the Fortress Family. This acquisition brings two strong and committed companies with complementary strengths and skill sets together, resulting in a more complete consumer mortgage lending platform,” shares Keith Worner, President of Fortress Bank.“While we are excited for the opportunities that this acquisition presents for our team members and shareholders, the biggest winners in this transaction will be our customers who will benefit from the combination of expanded product offerings, highly competitive interest rates, and direct access to the industry's best mortgage bankers and processes.”Compass Mortgage's integration into Fortress Bank's broader financial ecosystem will not only benefit existing customers but will also attract new ones, offering greater opportunities and services that reflect the strength and stability of both entities.About Fortress Bank: Fortress Bank, headquarters in Peoria, IL , is a 120-year-old community bank dedicated to helping those in its communities with sound financial solutions for business and personal use. Fortress Bank's acquisition of Compass Mortgage is part of its strategy to broaden its reach in the mortgage industry.About Compass Mortgage: Compass Mortgage has been a trusted mortgage banker for 25 years, known for its customer-centric approach and award-winning company culture. With the backing of Fortress Bank, Compass Mortgage is poised to continue its legacy of excellence while expanding its service offerings.

