Baby Boomers Beware - More Americans Than Ever Before Now At Risk For Common Blood Vessel Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Is the individual over 50, a current or former tobacco user, or have high blood pressure? Individuals over 50 may be among more than 100 million people in the U.S. who are at the highest risk for vascular disease.



Many people have never heard of vascular disease, a condition that slows the circulation of blood in the body. In fact, a new national survey found that nearly 1 in 3 have not heard of any of the most common vascular diseases, like PAD and carotid artery disease. While common, these diseases can have devastating consequences and are responsible for heart attack, stroke, amputation, and even death. At least 400 amputations each day are due to advanced vascular disease.



Luckily, prevention and screening can prevent dire outcomes and even save lives.



Vascular Surgeon, Dr. William Shutze encourages individuals to see their doctor and determine if they should meet with a vascular surgeon.



