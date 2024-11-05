AMMWEC Urges Muslim Americans To GET OUT THE VOTE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2024 presidential election reaches its final day, the American Muslim Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) is urging Muslims in America to exercise their right to vote. AMMWEC, being the first Muslim women's civil rights movement in America, is dedicated to promoting responsible Muslim leadership and engagement in the process.



With the current political climate and polarization, it is more important than ever for Muslims in America to make their voices heard through voting. As American Muslim and multifaith women, we understand the challenges and discrimination faced by our community and the importance of having leaders who will stand up for our rights and values. But we also believe that America is the best place for Muslims to practice their religion freely.



AMMWEC is committed to preparing the next generation of responsible Muslim leaders by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to be active and engaged citizens. Through our fellowship and internship programs, we aim to empower Muslims to take on leadership roles in their communities and become responsible and patriotic American leaders.



In addition to promoting responsible Muslim leadership, AMMWEC also works to build alliances with other faith communities and government officials to strengthen the fabric of our nation. We believe in the power of unity and collaboration to create positive change and promote understanding and acceptance among different communities. We work closely with Abrahamic faiths and bring all communities together as one human race.



As American Muslim women, we have a responsibility to not only vote but also to encourage and educate others in our community to do the same. Our voices matter, and our votes can make a difference in shaping the future of our country. We urge all Muslims in America to register and make their voices heard. "On Election Day, we will be helping Muslim community, in our respective states to GET OUT THE VOTE," said Anila Ali , "Ammwec has spearheaded the initiative for Muslim women in politics, especially South Asian Muslim women, inspiring numerous women in states such as California, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and New York to pursue office."



Let us come together as a community and make our voices heard through the power of our vote.

