Inventhelp Inventors Develop Fun Accessories For Crutches (BTK-203)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was on crutches for more than 10 months after an accident. We thought there could be an accessory to help brighten your spirit while using crutches," said one of two inventors, from Birmingham, Ala. "So we invented the CRUTCH PALS, our design could add a little fun and positivity during a difficult time or recovery."

The patent-pending invention provides unique attachments for crutches. In doing so, it offers an emotional boost for people recovering from an injury or surgery. As a result, it could make using crutches fun and enjoyable. It also can be used with a walker or cane. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals utilizing crutches or other assistive devices. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-203, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

