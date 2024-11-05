Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety System For Trailers (BTK-201)
Date
11/5/2024 1:15:47 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic safety system to slow a trailer and get the vehicle back under control if needed," said an inventor, from
Guntersville, Ala., "so I invented the ANTI - SWAGGER. My design would keep the trailer from swaying excessively and causing a major accident."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved safety system for trailers. In doing so, it helps prevent excessive swaying. As a result, it enhances safety, and it reduces the risk of damage. The invention features an automatic and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for those that utilize trailers and tow vehicles. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-201, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108853641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.