Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety System For Trailers (BTK-201)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic safety system to slow a trailer and get the vehicle back under control if needed," said an inventor, from

Guntersville, Ala., "so I invented the ANTI - SWAGGER. My design would keep the trailer from swaying excessively and causing a major accident."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved safety system for trailers. In doing so, it helps prevent excessive swaying. As a result, it enhances safety, and it reduces the risk of damage. The invention features an automatic and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for those that utilize trailers and tow vehicles. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-201, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED