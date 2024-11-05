Signals Announces The Signal Based Marketing Summit, A Virtual B2B Leadership Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Signal Based Marketing Summit is a free virtual event on November 13, 2024, at 9 a.m. PST. Learn how to leverage buyer signals to drive growth.

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We're excited to kick off the Signal Based Marketing Summit with an amazing keynote session. David Yockelson, VP at Gartner, will delve into "Signals: A Key to Precision for Modern GTM." His talk will explore how marketers are leveraging AI-driven insights to refine creation, target account selection, and identity resolution, driving more precise plays within accounts.In addition to the keynote, we're excited to introduce other leading voices, including:- Justin Rowe, Founder & CMO of Impactable- Amber Bogie, Director of GTM & Account-Based Innovation at Goto- Ragen Dodson, Director of Demand Gen at Refine Labs- Josh Carter, Head of Demand Gen at Pavilion- Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales, Co-Founder of Silicon SlopesPresented by Signals, the Summit has welcomed over 25,000 participants and 160 top B2B sales and marketing speakers. Much of the event's value is credited to the high standard of speakers, value-driven tracks, and the shared practical strategies and tactics. In addition to the presentations, the Signal Based Marketing Summit Awards will be announced, recognizing exceptional crowd-voted industry leaders.Attendees can stream the 4 hours of live presentations on LinkedIn, YouTube, and signalbasedmarketingsummit, along with the 15+ hours of exclusively pre-recorded presentations. This event features 30 industry-leading speakers and exclusive offers available for registrants.The speakers are some of the most successful and innovative leaders in the business space, sharing insights on critical tactics for go-to-market, data-driven strategies, the latest revenue-generating trends, and more. This Summit is your chance for attendees to learn what tools, technologies, and tactics work for some of the world's leading organizations.Topics include Understanding Buyer Signals, Interpreting Buyer Signals, Orchestrating Buyer Journeys, and more.The live session starts at 9 a.m. PST, where the Signal Based Marketing Summit award winners will be announced, after presentations by the following:- Trinity Nguyen: CMO of UserGems- Kevin White: Head of Marketing for CommonRoom- Allison Snow: CMO of Streampoint Solutions- Justin Rowe: CEO of Impactable- Sriharsha Guduguntla: Co-Founder and Ceo of Hyperbound- Mason Cosby: Founder of Scrappy ABM- Saumya Bhatnagar: CTO, CPO, & Co-Founder of Involve- David Dulany: Founder of TenBound- Josh Carter: Director of Demandgen for Pavillion- Christina Maag: CEO of Hoopla- Allyson Havener: SVP of Marketing and Community for TrustRadius- Declan Mulkeen: CMO of StrategicABM- Vikram Maram: SVP Product & GTM of Smarte- Nathan Thompson: Head of Content Strategy for Copy- Peda Venki Pola: Co-Founder, CTO & Head of Product of OneShot- Jenn Steele: Founder & CEO of SoundGTMA highlight of the event will be the announcement of the Signal Based Marketing Summit Awards, which will recognize outstanding industry leaders as voted by the community.See the full speaker line-up of the 60+ Signal Based Marketing Summit award nominees, and register for the event for free atAbout Signals :Signals is an innovative marketing automation platform tailored for B2B sales and marketing leaders. Our solutions enable users to effectively segment, identify, and convert web traffic through automated workflows. Trusted by industry leaders such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, and Owler, Signals has empowered clients to generate highly qualified leads by leveraging AI to interpret buyer signals. Discover more about your future buyers at getsignals.

Jenny Young

Signals

+1 801-867-5309

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.