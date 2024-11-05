Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Rank Insignia (BTK-200)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I wanted to create an improved rank insignia which would ensure that it was always properly positioned, and the wearer was inspection ready," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Ala., "so I invented the INSIGNIA STAY. My design would reduce the time and frustration associated with continually positioning the insignia if it falls from the uniform."

The patent-pending invention provides improved rank insignia which would remain securely in place upon uniforms. In doing so, it prevents the rank insignia from falling. As a result, it ensures the user is inspection ready and not out of uniform. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to place so it is ideal for all members of the military. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-200, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

