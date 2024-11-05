Middleground Capital Completes Acquisition Of STEMMER IMAGING AG

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventrifossa BidCo AG (the“Bidder”), a holding company controlled by MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), a Lexington-based private equity firm, today announced the completion of its voluntary public takeover offer (“Takeover Offer”) of STEMMER IMAGING AG (“STEMMER” or the“Company”) (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ), a leading provider of machine and artificial vision solutions.

With the completion of the acquisition, STEMMER IMAGING that have tendered their shares will receive EUR 48.00 per share in cash for each tendered STEMMER IMAGING share.

“Arne and the STEMMER IMAGING team have built an impressive organization that harnesses the power of machine vision technology to deliver engineered solutions to meet the needs of a broad group of customers,” said John Stewart, Managing Partner of MiddleGround.“We believe our ability to streamline operations and improve supply chain management will enable the company to focus on evolving its technology and capabilities to meet the needs of customers looking to benefit from machine vision technology.”

“MiddleGround's expertise in improving operations positions us to support STEMMER IMAGING in reaching its full potential,” said Alex van der Have, Managing Director and Head of Europe for MiddleGround.“STEMMER IMAGING is already a leader in delivering comprehensive machine vision services for various industrial and non-industrial applications, and we believe its value will further increase as a privately-held company.”

“The closing of this transaction marks a pivotal moment for STEMMER IMAGING and signals the beginning of our next phase of growth,” said Arne Dehn, CEO of STEMMER IMAGING.“We look forward to leveraging the additional resources and expertise that MiddleGround offers, and this partnership aligns with our shared strategic vision. This success is a testament to our dedicated employees, supportive customers and suppliers, and robust tailwinds in the Industry 4.0 segments we serve.”

Advisors

Jefferies served as lead financial and debt financing advisor, Clifford Chance served as legal counsel, Alvarez & Marsal served as financial, tax and accounting diligence provider to MiddleGround Capital.

About STEMMER IMAGING AG

STEMMER IMAGING AG is the leading international systems house for machine vision technology. With a background of all-round engineering expertise, STEMMER IMAGING AG delivers the entire spectrum of machine vision services for both, industrial and non-industrial applications – from value-added services to the development of subsystems and its own products, based on an extensive commercial range of products. For more information, please visit:

About MiddleGround

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $3.7 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: .

MiddleGround Capital Media Contacts:

Doug Allen/Maya Hanowitz

Dukas Linden Public Relations

...

+1 (646) 722-6530