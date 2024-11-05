Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Beverage Can To Keep The Drink Cold (BKC-238)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new beverage can that would keep the drink cold for a longer period of time," said an inventor, from Providence,

R.I., "so I invented THE NEW CAN. My design eliminates the need to use a separate insulated covering, and it ensures the drink is cold from the first sip to the last."

The invention provides an improved packaging design for beverage cans. In doing so, it would keep the beverage cool without the use of a separate cover. As a result, it increases convenience, and it could help prevent beverage waste. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-238, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED