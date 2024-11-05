Tangram Insurance Services Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency and Program Manager, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. Over the past quarter-century, Tangram has established itself as a trusted partner in the insurance industry, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

Founded in 1999, Tangram Insurance Services has grown from a small startup into a nationally recognized firm, known for its expertise in niche markets and commitment to excellence. The company offers a wide range of specialty insurance programs, including workers' compensation, property and casualty, and professional liability, tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone," said Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO of Tangram Insurance Services. "Our success over the past 25 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the loyalty of our clients, and the strong partnerships we have built within the industry. We are excited to continue our journey and look forward to many more years of growth and innovation."

Throughout its history, Tangram has remained committed to its core values of integrity, innovation, and client-centric service. The company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions and anticipate the needs of its clients has been key to its sustained success.

To mark this milestone, Tangram Insurance Services will be hosting a series of events and initiatives throughout the year, including community service projects, client appreciation events, and industry seminars. These activities are designed to give back to the community, celebrate the company's achievements, and share insights on the future of specialty insurance.

"We are grateful to everyone who has been a part of our journey," added Skantharaja. "As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we remain focused on our mission to provide exceptional insurance solutions and support the success of our clients. Here's to the next 25 years!"

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries.

