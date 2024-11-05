Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis Appoints Randy Polonsky As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE - 05/11/2024, 18:15 CET

Biocartis appoints Randy Polonsky as Chief Officer

Mechelen, Belgium, 05 November 2024 – Biocartis NV (“Biocartis”), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces the appointment of Randy Polonsky as Chief Financial Officer, effective 31 October 2024. This key hire comes at a pivotal time as Biocartis continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the oncology diagnostics sector.

Randy brings a wealth of experience in financial planning and analysis, corporate development, operational excellence, and leadership across both public and private equity global companies. Most recently, Randy was VP of FP&A and Corporate Development at Talis Biomedical, where he established a strategy to enhance financial performance while preparing to commercialize a new Point-of-Care diagnostic system. Prior to Talis, Randy worked at Vyaire Medical and CDW, where he held progressively senior roles in finance.

“Randy's expertise will be instrumental as we accelerate growth and become profitable,” said Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis. “His strategic vision will help align our business and financial objectives, helping us complete Biocartis' transformation.”

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary IdyllaTM Platform, Biocartis aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, easy, fast and suitable for any lab. The IdyllaTM Platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house molecular biomarker testing in only 3 hours, allowing fast and optimal treatment selection and disease progress monitoring. ​IdyllaTM's continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests addresses key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung, breast, thyroid, brain, blood and liver cancer. More information: . Follow us on X (Twitter) : @Biocartis.

