Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Is Investigating PACS Group Inc.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT?

On November 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a research report about PACS alleging, among other things, that the company has been“systematically scamming taxpayers.” According to Hindenburg, PACS inflated its Medicare revenue by misusing waivers from 2020 to 2023.

PACS shares fell as much as 30% after the release of the Hindenburg report, closing down about $13 per share on the day the report was issued, shearing off over two billion dollars in market capitalization.

WHAT CAN I DO?

If you are a current holder of PACS stock, or sold your shares in the aftermath of the report being issued, you may have legal options regarding these recent events.

