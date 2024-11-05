Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Food Accessory For Eating On The Go (BEC-395)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and mess-free way for anyone to eat in the car or on the go," said an inventor, from

Sylvania Township, Ohio, "so I invented the POCKET TACO. My design would be wrapped around food, and it would catch any food spills/crumbs before they reach a car seat, floor, furniture, and other surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for eating on the go. In doing so, it can be used with a sandwich, burrito, taco, etc. As a result, it helps prevent food crumbles from falling onto various surfaces. It also reduces the risk of messes and stains. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults who eat on the go or in the car. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-395, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

