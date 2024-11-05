(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT PLC: Dividend Declaration

5 November 2024

The Board of ProVen VCT plc declare an interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2025 of 1.50 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 17 January 2025 to on the register at 20 December 2024.

