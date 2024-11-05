Proven VCT PLC: Dividend Declaration
Date
11/5/2024 12:15:55 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT PLC: Dividend Declaration
5 November 2024
The Board of ProVen VCT plc declare an interim dividend for the financial year ending 28 February 2025 of 1.50 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 17 January 2025 to shareholders on the register at 20 December 2024.
For further information please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108853555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.