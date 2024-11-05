عربي


Proven Growth And Income VCT PLC: Dividend Declaration


11/5/2024 12:15:55 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT PLC : Dividend Declaration

5 November 2024

The Board of ProVen Growth and Income VCT PLC declare an interim dividend for the financial year ending 28 February 2025 of 1.25 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 17 January 2025 to shareholders on the register at 20 December 2024.

For further information please contact:

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

