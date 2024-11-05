Mindatorium, Inc. Announces Global Release Of Revolutionary AI-Enhanced Affiliate Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mindatorium, Inc. announced today that its revolutionary Share the Wealth affiliate program has been released globally and is now available in 13 languages to all members worldwide. This proprietary system is enhanced by AI technology, extremely user-friendly, free to all members and requires no overt selling or promoting.

Because Mindatorium provides both viewer content and promotional materials in 13 languages spoken by 5.3 billion people in 141 countries, this system can be used to spread the Mindatorium platform of positive programming and messaging to virtually anywhere in the world, regardless of each member's level of involvement or primary reason for joining.

Mindatorium CEO Henning Morales explained,“Our Share the Wealth affiliate program is unique in that it was created using AI from the ground up and provides automated tools and materials that allow our affiliates to spread the company's platform and messaging worldwide and build a steady stream of passive income, all in the course of carrying out their normal daily activities.”

As a result, this program has broad appeal both to individual members who simply want to earn enough extra income to cover their membership fees, and to top-tier social influencers and collaborators including filmmakers, authors, music artists, visionaries, marketers and other persons of influence. Mr. Morales commented,“We believe the unique inherent features of both our platform and our affiliate program will allow our company to grow both domestically and internationally much faster than any of our predecessors or competitors.”

Becoming a Mindatorium Share the Wealth Affiliate is a simple 3-step process. The company provides all the tools, guidance, mentorship, training and coaching necessary; the only thing required from an affiliate is their active participation.

1. Become a member (user) of the Mindatorium platform and enjoy the ever-expanding library of inspirational media (films, featurettes, music videos, personal development courses and interviews), and the Mindatorium Community.

2. Register as an affiliate. No charge. Available to all active members of the Mindatorium Community, regardless of their personal reasons for joining.

3. Select and share any trailers, music videos, interview clips, high-end cover art or any other content on the Mindatorium website's“Easy Share Media” section that resonate with your personal taste, style, audience or mission.

Affiliates can share this content as often as they want, to whomever they want - free of charge to both the affiliates and their recipients – to anyone, anywhere their influence reaches, and to whomever they wish, domestically or internationally. If affiliates encounter any issues along the way, the Mindatorium Senior Tribe is available to assist them step-by-step through the process.

The media shared by each Mindatorium affiliate is coded with that affiliate's personalized ID number and is tracked back to them, ensuring that no matter where it travels around the globe, the initiating affiliate will earn income both on the membership enrollment fee and all ensuing revenue generated by any member who enters the site via their coded ID number.

This includes all business generated no matter what that person buys, be it a $99 subscription, a single event, a film or movie poster, a t-shirt or cap, and even their annual renewals. As an Affiliate's number of referrals grows, they also qualify to participate in even higher levels of the Mindatorium community and earn additional awards and bonuses, including potential equity shares in the company.

The company believes that some of its member/affiliates will simply share their favorite movie trailers, music videos or interview segments with close friends and associates, while those with greater influence and larger numbers of followers will become ambassadors of the company by spreading the Mindatorium message far and wide.

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Share the Wealth affiliate program visit .

About Mindatorium

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium's unique entertainment and personal development platform integrates exciting entertainment (feature length films, featurettes, documentaries, music videos) with a broad array of personal development programming (success training workshops & mentorship, Hero Spotlights, interviews with inspirational thought leaders), and a thriving online community dedicated to promoting positivity, creativity and life-enhancing lessons through film, music and related media.

Mindatorium's goal is to provide a wide variety of entertaining, inspirational and transformational content while also raising audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building. All programming is advertising and commercial-free, and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of its Share the Wealth affiliates who will promote the promote the platform worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company's revolutionary AI-enhanced program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to .

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit .

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

