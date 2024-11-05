Meridian Bioscience Awarded Bronze Medal By Ecovadis For The Second Consecutive Year In Recognition Of Its Continued Dedication To Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic solutions and life science raw materials, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Bronze Medal in recognition of its continued commitment to sustainable business practices by EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted business sustainability rating platforms. This marks the second consecutive year that Meridian has earned the Bronze Medal, highlighting its consistent efforts to integrate corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives throughout its business processes.

EcoVadis assesses organizations across four key categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Meridian's latest score of 66 places the company in the top 16% of all companies rated globally. This year's score is a 9-point improvement over its 2023 score. The increase in Meridian's EcoVadis score is the result of refining policies and implementing best practices that deliver more sustainable operations that contribute to a healthier planet. This enhanced score reflects the company's dedication to continuous improvement in its ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

"Our second consecutive Bronze Medal achievement is a clear indication of Meridian's ongoing commitment to improving sustainability practices year over year," said Andy Kitzmiller, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Meridian Bioscience. "We are proud of our advancements and look forward to continuing this progress as we further align our operations with global sustainability standards to deliver long-term value for all Meridian stakeholders."

To learn more about Meridian's CSR initiatives, please visit: .

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic and life science products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world. Meridian is a privately held company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meridian's website address is



Contact:

Courtney

Schulz

Director of Corporate and Digital Communications

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 513.271.3700

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED