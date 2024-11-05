Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From October 28Th To November 01St, 2024
Date
11/5/2024 12:01:06 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, November 05th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares f rom October 28 th to November 01 st , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 28th to November 01st, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 28/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 127 285
| 103,14420
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 28/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 53 737
| 103,11020
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 28/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 21 551
| 103,11480
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 29/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 118 121
| 103,93710
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 29/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 47 913
| 103,97350
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 29/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 060
| 104,80380
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 30/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 90 000
| 102,21057
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 30/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 35 000
| 102,14818
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 31/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 90 000
| 102,18607
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 31/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 35 000
| 102,18403
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 01/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 90 000
| 103,10805
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 01/11/2024
| FR0000125486
| 35 000
| 103,11481
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 744 667
| 102,9961
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 28 10 24 to 01 11 24vGB
