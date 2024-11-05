Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 October 2024
French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,474,737,915.00
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF voting RIGHTS
AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2024
| Total number of shares
| 589,895,166
| Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
| 589,895,166
| Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
| 567,382,066
This disclosure is on VINCI web site
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company's capital).
