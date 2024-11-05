Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From October 28 To November 1St, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Regulated Information





Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 5, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM OCTOBER 28 TO NOVEMBER 1 st , 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,605 80.9265 XPAR 28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,306 80.9126 CEUX 28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,778 80.8474 TQEX 28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,618 80.8036 AQEU 29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 23,689 80.6207 XPAR 29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,987 80.6259 CEUX 29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,485 80.7093 TQEX 29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,612 80.6699 AQEU 30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,082 80.038 XPAR 30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,110 80.0433 CEUX 30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,528 80.0594 TQEX 30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,467 80.0352 AQEU 31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 33,246 80.0594 XPAR 31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 23,268 80.0306 CEUX 31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,389 80.0699 TQEX 31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,691 80.0596 AQEU 01/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 10,159 80.4592 XPAR 01/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,233 80.5002 CEUX 01/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,091 80.5056 TQEX Total 204,899 80.3857

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries

80 million consumers served every day 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of October 23, 2024)

Attachment

Transactions carried out from October 28, 2024 to November 1, 2024