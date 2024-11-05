عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From October 28 To November 1St, 2024


11/5/2024 12:01:06 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Regulated Information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 5, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM OCTOBER 28 TO NOVEMBER 1 st , 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume
(in number of shares) 		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros) 		Market
28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,605 80.9265 XPAR
28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,306 80.9126 CEUX
28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,778 80.8474 TQEX
28/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,618 80.8036 AQEU
29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 23,689 80.6207 XPAR
29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,987 80.6259 CEUX
29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,485 80.7093 TQEX
29/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,612 80.6699 AQEU
30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,082 80.038 XPAR
30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,110 80.0433 CEUX
30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,528 80.0594 TQEX
30/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,467 80.0352 AQEU
31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 33,246 80.0594 XPAR
31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 23,268 80.0306 CEUX
31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,389 80.0699 TQEX
31/10/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,691 80.0596 AQEU
01/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 10,159 80.4592 XPAR
01/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,233 80.5002 CEUX
01/11/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,091 80.5056 TQEX
Total 204,899 80.3857

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (

About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures

  • 23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues
  • 423,000 employees on August 31, 2024
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served every day
  • 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as of October 23, 2024)

Attachment

  • Transactions carried out from October 28, 2024 to November 1, 2024

MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108853507


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search