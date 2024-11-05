عربي


Planisware - Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights End Of October 2024


11/5/2024 12:01:06 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information relating to the total number of shares making and voting rights up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Declaration date
Date d'arrêté
des informations 		Total number of shares
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital 		Total number of voting rights
Nombre total
de droits de vote

31/10/2024
70,024,000
70,024,000

Attachment

  • 20241031 - Planisware - total number of shares and voting rights

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

