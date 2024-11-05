Popwheels Achieves Groundbreaking FDNY Approval For NYC's First Outdoor Battery Swap Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brooklyn-based battery swap company focused on reducing battery fire risks for NYC's delivery sector, announces the FDNY's approval of its swap cabinets.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Popwheels Inc., a Brooklyn-based battery swap company focused on reducing battery fire risks and promoting zero-emission light electric vehicles (LEVs) for NYC's delivery sector, proudly announces the FDNY's official approval of its outdoor battery swap network cabinets for deployment across New York City.

This FDNY certification-the first of its kind for outdoor battery swap cabinets in NYC-positions Popwheels to expand its network citywide over the next 24 months, bringing a pioneering, safety-first solution to the city's growing demand for LEV charging infrastructure.

“The FDNY's standards are exceptionally rigorous, requiring months of intensive testing to ensure our cabinets meet the highest safety levels for outdoor deployment,” said Baruch Herzfeld, co-founder of Popwheels.“We've developed industry-leading safety features that go above and beyond existing global requirements to achieve this.”

Co-founder David Hammer added,“With FDNY approval, we're ready to roll out cabinets immediately. Each battery charged in our outdoor cabinets represents one less potentially hazardous battery being charged in apartments or transported on public transit.”

Through a successful pilot with the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and Newlab, Popwheels has already helped numerous delivery workers stop charging at home and move to safe, certified battery technology.

“Newlab's work with the NYC DOT helps pilot and commercialize critical technologies like Popwheels,” said Satish Rao, Chief Science Officer at Newlab .“FDNY approval is a major stepping stone for the company to deploy their battery swapping cabinets at a greater scale, and we're proud to have supported them on their journey.”

“Popwheels' battery swap network will prevent fires and save lives,” said Sergio Solano, representative of El Diario de los Deliveryboys de La Gran Manzana, a 60,000-member collective of Central American delivery riders in NYC.“Many riders capped out of the DOT pilot are eager to join this safer charging option.”

Uber Technologies expressed enthusiasm for the milestone.“We're thrilled that Popwheels now has the necessary greenlight to begin opening battery hubs,” said Freddi Goldstein, Senior Communications Manager at Uber.“As a proud partner, we're eager to bring this critical tool to delivery workers on our platform.”

With this critical milestone complete, PopWheels intends to rapidly open a large-scale network of swapping hubs across New York City. The first of the new sites, located in downtown Manhattan, is expected to go live within weeks, marking a significant advancement in NYC's delivery and transit infrastructure.

