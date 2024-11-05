Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Device To Monitor Interactions With Police (ASP-424)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "After years of being pulled over by police, knowing that they have & will argue everytime, even with an individual who has identified themselves as a lawyer, I knew something had to be done," said an inventor, from Cedar Creek, Texas, "so I invented the LAW INSTRUCTOR. My design would automatically detect when an officer misrepresents the law, and it ensures that a recording of the interaction is available or shared."

The invention provides a device to monitor a driver's interaction with if pulled over. In doing so, it offers live-streaming, recorded proof of the interaction. It also would also indicate if any laws were misrepresented by the police officer. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind for motorists. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorists, especially those who feel vulnerable and subject to abuse from police officers.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

