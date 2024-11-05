Quantiphi, Ddreg Partner To Transform Regulatory Reporting In Life Sciences Through AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , a global AI-first digital engineering company and DDReg , a global leader in regulatory expertise today announced a partnership that will address regulatory challenges that companies, biotechnology firms, medical device and cosmetics manufacturers face by bringing innovations to more quickly through AI.

Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Barinder Marhok said the partnership marries DDReg's expertise in global regulatory process management and securing and renewing government approvals for healthcare interventions with Quantiphi's expertise in AI-managed processes and documents.

"As the life sciences industry grapples with the ever-evolving regulation landscape, Quantiphi

and DDReg have come together to help deliver cutting-edge solutions that streamline regulatory processes across both the drug development and commercialization lifecycle, ultimately helping improve more lives," Marhok

said. "Leveraging cloud, data and AI technologies, our joint efforts aim to accelerate approvals, enhance compliance and optimize Life Cycle Management (LCM), ensuring a faster and more efficient path to market."

DDReg Managing Director Neeti Pant

said "Our collaboration harnesses DDReg's unparalleled regulatory knowledge and Quantiphi's innovative technology, along with a deep understanding of artificial intelligence to revolutionize regulatory processes. Together, we are transforming how the life sciences sector navigates some of its most pressing regulatory challenges, ensuring compliance, enhancing safety and accelerating the time to market for new therapies. This collaboration will not only address current regulatory demands but also anticipate future needs, providing a framework for sustainable growth and innovation. By combining our strengths, we are paving the way for a more streamlined, effective, proactive and cost-efficient approach to regulatory affairs in the life sciences industry."

