Educationdynamics Brings Insightsedu 2025 To New Orleans With A Focus On The Modern Learner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation's leading expert in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, has announced the InsightsEDU 2025 , which will be held from February 12-14 in New Orleans, La. The event will bring together thought leaders, marketing professionals and enrollment management experts to discuss the evolving landscape of higher education, with a strong focus on addressing the needs of today's modern learner.

This year's conference theme is“Welcome to the Era of the Modern Learner” and will focus on the complexities associated with recruiting and engaging students regardless of their chosen pathway to education. As the education sector shifts to accommodate a more diverse student base-comprised of working adults and career changers as well as“traditional” on campus students-InsightsEDU will provide valuable strategies for institutions to better recruit, enroll and support students in online and other non-traditional programs.

New this year, the conference will also deliver more campus-wide leadership sessions and discussions to help schools understand the interconnected nature of a campus-wide brand. Attendees will gain actionable insights through sessions led by esteemed college leaders as well as experts from industry. Featured speakers include:

Brent Fitch, President of Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, President of Unity Environmental University

Andrew Fleischer, Google Head of Industry

Dr. Joe Sallustio, Founder and Host of the EdUp Experience Podcast

“This conference serves as a critical platform for higher education leaders to come together and share knowledge that drives enrollment growth while also enhancing student engagement,” said Tracy Kreikemeier, chief relationship officer at EducationDynamics.“As we face a rapidly changing educational environment with the Modern Learner at the forefront, our goal is to provide useful and practical takeaways while fostering collaborative discussions that empower institutions to attract and engage these students while also meeting their evolving educational needs.”

The conference kicks off on Wednesday, February 12 at 9:00 a.m. with an exclusive first look at the findings from EducationDynamics' annual survey of students. Previously known as the EducationDynamics Online College Students Report, this year's survey is newly expanded to include traditional undergraduate programs in addition to those enrolling in online undergraduate and online graduate programs. The findings will be shared in an exclusive presentation and discussion led by Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services at EducationDynamics, and Katie Tomlinson, Sr., Director of Analytics and Business Intelligence at EducationDynamics.

Session highlights include:

The Era of the Modern Learner: A fireside chat with visionary leaders discussing the impact of digital transformation on education

Hacking the Algorithm: A panel discussion where marketing leaders challenge traditional approaches to reach today's learners

Bridging the Gap: Strategies for aligning marketing and enrollment management for institutional success

Registration for InsightsEDU 2025 is now open. For a complete agenda and to register, visit the InsightsEDU 2025 conference website .

For more information, please contact EducationDynamics' Sr. Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Eric McGee, at ... .

# # #



About EducationDynamics



EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today's student. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools serve adult and non-traditional students through online programs, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com .

CONTACT: Nicole Szopinski EducationDynamics 4078029512 ...