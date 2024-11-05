Gamewell 2024 Empowers Parents And Kids To Build Positive Gaming Habits Together

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Presented by Dare to Dad, GameWell 2024 connected families with gaming experts, wellness advocates, and pros on October 25-26, 2024.

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25 & 26, the Dare to Dad podcast held GameWell 2024, a virtual summit dedicated to helping parents understand the world of gaming and fostering healthy relationships between parents and their gaming kids. GameWell 2024 brought together parents, teens, and experts to share insights, strategies, and tools to make gaming a positive force in family life.

The summit featured experts who have worked at top gaming studios like Blizzard, Activision, Roblox and Riot Games. GameWell 2024 addressed the real concerns parents have about the effects of gaming on young people today. With top spokespersons from the Digital Wellness Lab, the Digital Wellness Institute, the World Health Organization, and other respected voices in the digital wellness space, GameWell 2024 highlighted ways families can navigate gaming's benefits, manage screen time, and use gaming as a tool for communication and bonding.

Speakers included industry veterans, researchers, and wellness advocates who are focused on educating parents and teens on topics such as:

Gaming's Impact on Family Life : Parenting experts, pediatricians, and former Blizzard and Activision experts discussed how families can embrace gaming as a shared experience rather than a point of conflict.

Positive Gaming Experiences for Kids : Industry experts from around the world who are dedicated to digital safety shared insights on creating safe, engaging gaming environments for young players.

The Connection Between Gaming and Mental Health : Professionals from the World Health Organization and digital wellness companies shared the latest research on gaming and mental well-being.

Careers in Gaming : Dennis Fong, the world's first professional gamer, game developers, and current college esports athletes spoke on work opportunities in an ever expanding multibillion dollar industry.

Parents and teens also had the chance to dive into interactive workshops and panels that explored gaming culture, mental health, digital safety, and the family dynamics around screen time. With hands-on activities and Q&A sessions, GameWell 2024 was about collaboration and practical solutions that parents and kids can bring home.

One attendee shared, "This conference has changed my life... Both of my grandsons love gaming and it's been such a worry for me. Now I am excited that they love gaming! I see that online friends are real friends and the positive social aspect(s) of gaming along with multiple other benefits. I see a future for them in gaming and have let go of my fear that they could be "addicted" to video games."

"GameWell 2024 is a unique opportunity for parents and their children to connect over gaming in a way that's positive and family-centered," says Dr. Bobo Blankson, co-founder of the hit parenting podcast Dare to Dad. "We're thrilled to bring together such an incredible group of experts to show how gaming can be integrated into family life in ways that are healthy and fun."

For those who were unable to attend in real time, GameWell 2024 will offer access to recorded sessions, ensuring no parent or teen misses out on valuable insights. Whether you're concerned about screen time or interested in learning how gaming can strengthen family bonds, GameWell 2024 is here to guide you through the world of gaming with expert advice and actionable strategies.

Don't Miss Out: Register Now!

There's still time to be part of this exciting event. Join us at GameWell24 and be part of the future of gaming.

. Register here: GameWell24

Media Contact:

Dr. Lester Clowes

Co-Founder Dare-to-Dad

[email protected]

(562) 506-4445

About Dare to Dad:

Dare to Dad was founded by two dads, and cofounder Dr. Lester Clowes explains, "Our mission is to 'level up the parenting game' of one million dads around the world. We dads have to band together and show up in our kid's lives as a positive influence."



SOURCE Dare to Dad

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED