Liveops Partners With Leading Floral And Gift Retailer To Elevate Sales And Customer Service With Increased Flexibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liveops Scales Call Center Staff for Holiday Peaks to Enhance Customer Satisfaction and Drive Sales

- Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liveops , the leading provider of agile outsourced customer engagement solutions is excited to announce its newest customer, one of the nation's largest and most recognized floral and gift retailers. With a rich company history and a strong presence in the retail and e-commerce spaces, they continue to set the standard for reliable, high-quality service in their industry.

Liveops Enhances Omnichannel Sales and Customer Support for Peak Seasons and Beyond

Recognized for its iconic presence in the floral and gifting industries, the company looked to Liveops to drive customer satisfaction and overall quality, delivering seamless omnichannel sales and customer service across phone, email, chat, and SMS/text.

Liveops will help manage variable volume more efficiently during all hours of its customer's operation, including seasonal peaks for the December holiday season, Valentine's Day, and Mother's Day. Through this partnership, Liveops will ensure that the retail partner's customers receive responsive, high-quality customer service, whenever and however they choose to connect.

“We're proud to partner with another prominent retail organization and support their efforts in elevating customer satisfaction and sales performance,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops.“Our ability to deliver scalable, flexible solutions across multiple communication channels will enable the company to continue providing exceptional service experiences for their customers. At Liveops, we are committed to helping companies strengthen their customer relationships, deliver on their brand promises, and grow their businesses.”

How Liveops Empowers Retailers to Elevate Customer Experience and Drive Growth

Liveops helps retail organizations boost customer satisfaction (CSAT), increase average order value, and enhance loyalty by providing seamless, personalized support across multiple channels. With a network of experienced agents, Liveops ensures retailers can scale efficiently during peak seasons, reduce operational costs, and improve the overall customer experience.

Key benefits include:

- Omnichannel support: Seamless service via phone, email, chat, and SMS/text.

- Scalability for peak seasons: On-demand agents to manage seasonal volume spikes around key holidays and retail ad campaigns.

- Cost savings: Efficient operations without compromising service quality.

- Higher customer satisfaction: Personalized, flexible, and responsive interactions.

- Enhanced customer loyalty: Consistent, high-quality service to strengthen relationships.

- Brand Advocates: Ability to find virtual agents with years of experience in retail customer service and often a brand affinity for the clients they support.

- Compliance: PCI DSS complaint to support all retail clients' credit card transactions.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs' Top 10 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops' commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit .

Shelby Bozekowski

Liveops

+1 720-209-2818

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.