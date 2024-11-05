Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Hairstyling Clippers (ASP-418)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to create straight lines when cutting, trimming, or edging hair," said an inventor, from Taylor, Texas, "so I invented the TRUE EDGE. My clipper design increases efficiency, and it would provide improved precision."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tool for trimming hair and facial hair. In doing so, it enables the user to create consistent and uniform lines and angles. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases accuracy. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbers, hairstylists, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-418, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

