CHARTER's EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ADAM RAY TO OVERSEE SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE

Thirty-Five Year Veteran Bill Archer, Executive Vice President and President, Spectrum Enterprise, Transitions to Advisory Role in Advance of 2025 Retirement

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) today announced that Adam Ray, Charter's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will oversee the nearly $3 billion Spectrum Enterprise operation in addition to his current responsibilities. Bill Archer, Executive Vice President and President, Spectrum Enterprise, a 35-year telecommunications veteran, will transition to an advisory role to Mr. Ray until his retirement in 2025.

"Over the last five years, Bill has led Spectrum Enterprise through a period of significant growth and marketplace transformation," said Chris Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. "He has played a pivotal role in creating a more client-driven culture while evolving our business model with customized solutions that meet the needs of our modern Enterprise clients.

I want to thank him for the important work he has done and am grateful he will remain as an advisor during the transition."

Spectrum Enterprise provides a full suite of internet solutions, networking, voice, video and managed services to Charter's largest business customers. Since 2020, overall retail revenue grew by more than 29%, faster than the market. In addition, the business has fortified its portfolio with several new and innovative products , including Enterprise Network Edge, Managed Network Edge, Secure Dedicated Fiber Internet and Unified Communications with Ring Central. Spectrum Enterprise also has expanded the utility and reach of its leading edge network, growing the number of fiber connected buildings to more than 300,000 and enabling symmetrical 100 Gigabit speeds to any client endpoint. Spectrum Enterprise has distinct products, go-to-market and service operations – and typically much larger customers than Spectrum Business.

"Moving forward, combining all our commercial operations under Adam will allow us to capitalize and scale the overlapping nature of the middle market segment and enhance our effectiveness in driving continued growth," Mr. Winfrey added. "Adam is a proven leader with a bottom-up and top-down understanding of marketing sales strategy and operations which together will foster greater alignment and opportunity across our businesses."

Mr. Ray's remit currently includes residential and SMB marketing and sales functions including direct and digital sales channels, inbound and outbound telesales, Spectrum Stores, and Spectrum Community Solutions, which provides products and services to apartments, condos, and gated single-family community developments. He also leads cable operations business planning and marketing and sales analytics. In September, he unveiled Spectrum's new persistent bundled pricing

and packaging strategy and oversaw the marketing team's introduction of the new Spectrum brand platform, Life Unlimited.

Mr. Ray has held several increasingly senior leadership positions at Charter, most recently as Executive Vice President, Sales Operations and Planning, and prior to that was Executive Vice President, Spectrum Community Solutions. He also served as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Florida Region, Group Vice President of Residential Direct Sales, and earlier in his career at Charter he served as Senior Director, Sales Operations in Los Angeles. In 2005, Mr. Ray joined Charter from Comcast, where he spent four years as a sales leader in Knoxville, Tenn.



ABOUT CHARTER

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR ) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business®

delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise®

provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach®

delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at

href="" rel="nofollow" charte .

