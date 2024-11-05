C1 Announces New Executive Board Members To Accelerate Growth And Drive Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Board Brings Extensive Expertise in IT Services and Transformational Leadership



BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a global solution provider focused on elevating connected human experiences, today announced the expansion of its board of directors. C1's new board, composed of global leaders spanning IT services, enterprise sales, and technology development, will leverage its deep expertise to drive continued world-class customer service, topline growth, and accretive margins.

"Our new board members bring invaluable insights and expertise, positioning us to lead C1 into its next phase of growth as a premier global technology solutions provider," said Jeffrey Russell, chief executive officer of C1. "Their unparalleled experience across the IT services market, extensive relationships, and strategic acumen will be instrumental as we continue to deliver groundbreaking innovations for global Fortune 1,000 companies and beyond."

The new board will be chaired by Bob Pryor, a 40-year veteran of the IT services industry who most recently served as CEO of NTT Data Services. Previously, he held senior executive positions at Fujitsu Americas, EY, Capgemini, HP, and EDS. "We have assembled an excellent board committed to working with Jeffrey and his C1 team to help accelerate growth, enhance C1's leadership position in the market, and deliver compelling solutions and outcomes for clients in the AI era," said Pryor.

In addition to Pryor, new C1 board members include:



Arjun Bedi : Formerly a member of Accenture's Global Management Committee, Bedi has had an impactful 35-year career in multiple senior leadership roles leading and building high growth business segments. As chair of Accenture's Strategic Clients Portfolio, he led accelerated growth, nearly doubling the client base over his six-year tenure (now 310 clients that drive a significant part of Accenture's global revenues). His client work included driving large tech-enabled transformations for some of Accenture's largest clients.



David Shirk : Most recently president of travel technology company Sabre, Shirk is currently an advisor to Talentsky and serves on multiple boards, including BQE Software, BW Events Tech, and Paxia. A transformation and technology expert with 30 years in IT leadership, Shirk has a strong track record of driving change across Fortune 500 companies and private equity-backed ventures. His extensive C-level experience includes pivotal roles at HP, Siemens, CSC, and Vignette.

Greg Patterson : Currently an executive director at Silver Point Capital, Patterson has led investments across a broad range of industries, including IT services. He brings 12+ years of experience in corporate finance, accounting, and M&A.

These accomplished leaders complement C1's existing board with diverse perspectives and deep expertise, positioning the company for growth and innovation in the years ahead.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, transforms the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, teams, and communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 daily to build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. The company holds over 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.

