Changes In The Management Board Of Admiral Markets AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS has appointed Aleksandr Ljubovski as a new member of the Management Board of the Company, effective from 01.11.2024. Aleksandr's primary area of responsibility will be risk management.

Aleksandr Ljubovski has been associated with the Admirals group since 2010, having previously served as the Management Board (years 2013 – 2017) and the Supervisory Board (years 2017 – 2018) member of Admiral Markets AS. Aleksandr holds no management positions outside the Admirals group.

The Management Board of Admirals Group AS shall operate from 01.11.2024 in the following composition: Eduard Kelvet, Andrey Koks, and Aleksandr Ljubovski.

Additional information:



Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS

+372 6309 300

