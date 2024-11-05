Town Of West Greenwich, RI Transforms Fire Permitting Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WEST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing inefficiencies with manual processes and frustrations over delays, staff in the Town of West Greenwich, Rhode Island sought a more effective way to manage their fire permitting and licensing workflows. They found the right partner in OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts.



Town leadership faced several pain points, including time-consuming paper processes and the lack of mobile functionality for field workers. In its search, staff prioritized a solution that offers automated workflows and mobile capabilities to improve efficiency across departments. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the ideal choice due to its robust reporting tools and ease of integration with GIS, which will support smoother field operations and citizen engagement.



With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, West Greenwich leadership anticipate a seamless transformation of its fire permitting processes. The move is expected to expedite approvals, reduce in-office visits by offering online submissions, and increase transparency through more efficient reporting. Additionally, with mobile access, field workers can now perform inspections and updates directly from their devices, bringing new productivity levels to the Town's operations.



The Town of West Greenwich joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

