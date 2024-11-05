ROYAL CANADIAN MINT CELEBRATES THE PEOPLE, TRADITIONS AND LANDS OF INUIT NUNANGAT ON A NEW $2 COMMEMORATIVE CIRCULATION COIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 commemorative circulation coin as an invitation to all people living in Canada to celebrate Inuit Nunangat. This coin is also an invitation to learn more about the distinct ways of life and culture of Inuit thriving in this vast northern homeland. In a first for a Canadian circulation coin, four different artists, each representing one of the four regions of Inuit Nunangat, have collaborated on designing its reverse. On the coin, Inuit unity is symbolized through the four artists' joint representation of the story of Nuliajuk, spirit of the sea, and through an ulu representing each of their homes within the Inuit homeland.

This coin will begin circulating as of today.

"Nuliajuk's story is one of the most important in Inuit culture, and we are excited that she will now be honored in Canadian currency, the way we have honored her in our hearts and imaginations since time immemorial. Congratulations on a beautiful design by Mary Okheena, Charlotte Karetak, Thomassie Mangiok, and Tegan Voisey. We are also proud of this work in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mint, who have collaborated with Inuit on this project in a genuine and respectful manner," said Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

"Walking the path of reconciliation includes honouring the rich cultural contributions of Indigenous Peoples," said the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. "Inuit have called the North home for time immemorial, and it is fitting that the toonie-whose iconic polar bear has long spotlighted the Arctic-will now share the vibrant Inuit culture and distinct ways of life in Inuit Nunangat with all Canadians."

The artwork appearing on the reverse of the 2024 $2 circulation coin celebrating Inuit Nunangat (ᐃᓄᐃᑦ

ᓄᓇᖓᑦ)

is the creation of Tegan Voisey (Makkovik, Nunatsiavut), Thomassie Mangiok (Ivujivik, Nunavik), Charlotte Karetak (Arviat, Nunavut) and Mary Okheena (Ulukhaktok, Inuvialuit Settlement Region). The inner core of the coin features an image of Nuliajuk, spirit of the sea, wearing an atigi

(parka), and clockwise from Nuliajuk are a walrus, two beluga whales, a seal, and an arctic char. On the right of the outer ring appear four different artistic interpretations of uluit (knives), whose appearance is derived from the traditional shape for uluit found in each region, and that act as each of the artist's signatures. The inscription "Inuit Nunangat" appears on the left.

The coin's obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

More information on the meaning of these designs and the story of Inuit Nunangat can be found at .

"We are

thankful

to have

been given

the opportunity to work with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and four talented Inuit artists to

celebrate

Inuit Nunangat on a new circulation coin,"

said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

"Collaborating with the communities to tell their story is how we at the Royal Canadian Mint seek to engage all people living in Canada,

and we are

pleased to

share

Inuit stories

far and wide

by celebrating

Inuit Nunangat in this way."

Limited to a mintage of three million coins, of which two million will be coloured, this new $2 circulation coin will begin circulating on November 7. It will reach Canadians through their change as

bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of $2 coins.

The coloured and uncoloured circulation coin are also available in 15,000 coloured and 10,000 uncoloured limited-edition special wrap rolls of 25 uncirculated coins each, retailing for $79.95 CAD.

These collectibles can be ordered as of today by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at .They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's Winnipeg boutique, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

Images of the circulation coin and collector products are available here .

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours.

As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services.

As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.



For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit .

Follow the Mint on LinkedIn , Facebook

and Instagram .

About Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representative organization for 70,000 Inuit in Canada, the majority of whom live in the 51 communities spread across the four Inuit regions of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut, which comprise the Inuit homeland. Inuit Nunangat makes up more than 40 percent of Canada's land area and more than 72 percent of its coastline. ITK represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all Inuit regions. ITK advocates for policies, programs, and services to address the social, cultural, political, and environmental issues facing our people.

For more information, media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]



